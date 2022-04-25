Delbert McClinton Stirs the Melting Pot of American Music With ‘Stagger Lee’

Articles

Published on Monday, 25 April 2022

After six decades stirring the melting pot of American music, Delbert McClinton is in a reflective mood. On May 13th, the legendary blues and soul rocker is set to release his 27th studio album Outdated Emotion, a vibrant musical celebration of his lifelong favorite tunes.

Following his recent retirement from touring, the new record symbolizes a full-circle moment for the 2020 Grammy Award winner as he reinvents the swing, jazz, blues, and country tunes that have inspired him since childhood. “I’ve always wanted to do an album of the songs that influenced me the most,” says McClinton. “Hank Williams, Jimmy Reed, Lloyd Price, Ray Charles. These songs take me to my youth.” Co-produced with Kevin McKendree at The Rock House in Franklin, TN, Outdated Emotion offers listeners a backstage pass to some of the most significant moments in American musical history and solidifies McClinton’s title as the “Godfather of Americana Music” (Rolling Stone).

McClinton shares his take on Lloyd Price’s rock and roll classic “Stagger Lee.” When 18-year-old Delbert first heard the tune back in 1958, it “hit me like a ton of bricks,” he recounts. “It takes me back to a time when the hits came one right after another. And it honestly felt like it was never going to stop.” 63 years later, after earning the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement award and becoming one of the most celebrated guests on Saturday Night Live and Austin City Limits, McClinton brings an energetic sense of guile as he reinvents one of his all-time favorites.

Delbert McClinton will return to Austin, TX on May 13th for a special album release day signing at Waterloo Records at 5pm.

