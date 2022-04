Articles

Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022

On Saturday, Senora May played the Mountain Mushroom Festival in Irvine, KY in her home region of Estill County. While performing, she announced that she is expecting, and then the assembled crowd got a rare treat as Senora handed off the guitar and mic to her "baby daddy."

