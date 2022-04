Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

Greg Tate's death left an immeasurable hole in the universe of cultural criticism. Vernon Reid, Matana Roberts, Jared Michael Nickerson and Christina Wheeler pay tribute to his music as Burnt Sugar.

(Image credit: Laura Williams/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/24/1094256223/under-greg-tate-musical-possibilities-were-limitless