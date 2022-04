Articles

Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022

"Tomorrow Me" is not a world beater. Luke Combs songs rarely are. But it's just the latest sign that country music continues to trend more country, and more quality. Luke Combs has been a focal point for this trend since the start of his career.

