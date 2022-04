Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 14:20 Hits: 4

Violence and repression impacts writers physically and mentally. But it also inspires some to turn trauma into words. On World Book Day, DW presents authors from Ukraine, Belarus and Iraq writing through hardship.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-book-day-writing-despite-war-exile-and-fear-of-death/a-61557246?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf