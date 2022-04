Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 19:52 Hits: 3

"You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/mick-jagger-rock-machine-gun-kelly-yungblud-1342190/