Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 14:01 Hits: 2

Raitt says she has long admired artists who continued to stretch well into their careers. On her latest album, she does the same, acknowledging the passage of time without surrendering to nostalgia.

(Image credit: Ken Friedman/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/22/1093803848/on-just-like-that-bonnie-raitt-is-a-model-of-continuity