Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 16:30 Hits: 2

The Colombian artist utilizes his full 15-minute set to depict an artistic and intentional musical image of his home and its rich sonic diversity.

(Image credit: Feid)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/22/1093300425/feid-tiny-desk-home-concert