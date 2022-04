Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 18:05 Hits: 3

Jazz Night profiles bassist, composer, producer, arranger and 2022 NEA Jazz Master Stanley Clarke. Hear stories from his collaborators and travel through sonic landmarks in Clarke's storied career.

(Image credit: Goffredo Loertscher/WBGO)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/21/1093770637/stanley-clarke-the-virtuoso-bass-doubler-is-now-an-nea-jazz-master