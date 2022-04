Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 19:48 Hits: 4

'The Overload' released in January on Island Records and quickly made a splash, debuting at No. 2 on the UK albums chart. Hear a live performance.

(Image credit: James Brown/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2022/04/21/1094085213/yard-act-performs-highlights-from-the-overload