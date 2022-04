Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 08:31 Hits: 1

Sewer systems, underfloor heating, cement buildings: Roman inventions are standard modern-day technologies. A new exhibition celebrates the legacy of such ancient ingenuity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/roman-inventions-that-influence-our-lives-today/a-61499759?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf