Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 17:59 Hits: 4

The Paramount+ series is the first time McGraw and Hill have appeared together on screen. Before they filmed, they attended "cowboy camp," to learn the basics of riding horses and driving wagons.

(Image credit: Sarah Coulter/CBS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/19/1093509265/tim-mcgraw-faith-hill-1883