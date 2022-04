Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 16:29 Hits: 1

With so many of the artists that reach superstar status, there is a "moment" that put them there. Sometimes, it's a number of these moments. For Loretta Lynn, that moment came through Ernest Tubb, and the Ernest Tubb Record Shop's Midnite Jamboree.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/loretta-lynn-at-90-and-the-ernest-tubb-record-shop/