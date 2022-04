Articles

Thursday, 14 April 2022

Jazz Night profiles drummer, composer, educator, & 2022 NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart. Hear stories from his upbringing, words from his mentees, & a performance from Hart's quartet live at Dizzy's Club.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene)

