Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra was just a community orchestra in 1957 when pharmacist Bernard "Billy" Miller was asked to play the triangle. It's grown over the decades to be a professional orchestra.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/14/1092904579/after-65-years-percussionist-finally-says-farewell-to-bangor-symphony-orchestra