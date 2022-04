Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 09:22 Hits: 0

Condemning the war as "criminal," the world renowned German painter is one of many artists who has donated his artworks to raise funds for refugees.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/putin-is-lying-gerhard-richter-condemns-ukraine-war/a-61471152?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf