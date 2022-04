Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 12:34 Hits: 1

Women were long absent from the Japanese photography scene. Kyoto's International Festival of Photography is now dedicating a special exhibition to their work.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japanese-female-photographers-in-the-spotlight-in-kyoto/a-61449330?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf