Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Former North Texas country radio host Justin Frazell has plead guilty to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl as part of a plea deal according to authorities in Tarrant County. The show host of 95.9 KFWR "The Ranch" in Fort Worth was a pillar of the Texas radio community.

