A2IM Complete List of Nominees for 2022 A2IM Libera Awards Presented by Merlin

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the nominees for the 2022 A2IM Libera Awards Presented by Merlin, continuing its 17-year tradition of supporting and honoring the extraordinary talent of the independent music sector. Nominees in the 33 categories range from the experimental pop of Japanese Breakfast (the most-nominated artists of the year with 7 nominations) and Jason Isbell’s celebration of the music of Georgia to the soulful cross-genre sound of returning Libera Awards winner Arlo Parks.
The Libera Awards is the largest global independent music awards show. It celebrates the successes of the independent music community, from the artists that create the music to the labels that release and promote it. This year’s Libera Awards will be two-fold, including both a virtual broadcast exclusively streamed on YouTube, as well as an in-person ceremony held on June 16,2022 in New York City. The in-person gala will be held at an iconic New York venue and include dinner and drinks with live award presentations to music industry leaders, award winners, and leaders in independent music advocacy.
Each year, the Libera Awards serve as the culmination of A2IM’s Indie Week, an international conference that brings together leaders and visionaries from the independent music world for four days of keynotes, workshops, and panels. This year’s Indie Week will take place June 13th through the 16th as a hybrid event — both online and in-person. To learn more about Indie Week 2022, visit https://a2im.org/indieweek.
Full list of 2022 Libera Awards Nominees:
A2IM Humanitarian Award
Common – (for work with) A Rebirth of Sound
Margo Price – (for work with) Farm Aid
Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities (RAMPD)
Rev. Moose – (for work with) National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)
Secretly Group – SC25: Every Light On This Side Of The Town
Hopeless Records / Sub City Records – Songs That Saved My Life
Best Alternative Rock Record
Cautious Clay – “Wildfire” (Cautious Clay)
Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom + Pop Music)
Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg (4AD)
girl in red – if i could make it go quiet (AWAL)
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee (Dead Oceans)
Low – HEY WHAT (Sub Pop Records)
Snail Mail – Valentine (Matador Records)
Best Americana Record
Fruit Bats – The Pet Parade (Merge Records)
Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It (Merge Records)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Georgia Blue (Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers)
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings (New West Records)
Leo Nocentelli – Another Side (Light in the Attic)
Madi Diaz – History Of A Feeling (ANTI-)
Steve Gunn – Other You (Matador Records)
Best Blues Record
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying (Single Lock Records)
