Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Once again chock full of half-time Waylon beats, Jerry Reed hot licks, with a touch of Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd influence as well, it's the kind of 70's cool a lot of the hipster kids in country music try to emulate these days, but colossally fail at.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-the-ben-jarrell-bands-up-and-headed-west/