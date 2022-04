Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 15:23 Hits: 2

This album will have you blowing speaker cones and doing air guitar poses on coffee tables---sideways looks from your significant other be damned. I don't know what's gotten into Ray Wylie Hubbard, but this album is anything but retread. It's a grizzly ol' middle finger to bad music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-ray-wylie-hubbards-co-starring-too/