Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 17:03 Hits: 2

Reba McEntire definitely deserves an extra level of respect and admiration for deciding against opening up yet another tourist trap monstrosity on Lower Broadway in Nashville, just like every other big star has done over the last decade. Calle, Reba's Place, it will be in Atoka, OK.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/scoping-out-the-future-home-of-reba-mcentires-rebas-place/