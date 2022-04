Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 07:48 Hits: 1

The French philosopher and utopian socialist would have turned 250 today. And "feminism," which Fourier coined in 1837, has spurred milestones for women — from voting rights to #metoo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/charles-fourier-the-man-who-coined-the-term-feminism/a-61379159?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf