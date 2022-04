Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 07:36 Hits: 1

Billie Eilish, Madonna and Elton John were among dozens of stars taking part in the digital event to raise money for Ukrainian and other refugees worldwide.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stars-join-stand-up-for-ukraine-campaign/a-61404309?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf