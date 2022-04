Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 08:37 Hits: 3

As persistent attacks from Russia continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and age-old cultural sites, German experts are getting together to save the country's valuable heritage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-network-protecting-ukraine-s-cultural-heritage/a-61409569?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf