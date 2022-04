Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 11:00 Hits: 2

Lucky Daye marries contemporary and classic R&B on the expansive Candydrip. "It meant everything to everybody," he says, including album producer D'Mile and engineer John Kercy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/09/1091589080/lucky-daye-r-b-poet-levels-up