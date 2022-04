Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 11:01

Wet Leg, the year's breakout indie rock band, just released a debut album full of loopy, addictive songs that are as fun to talk about as they are to listen to.

(Image credit: Hollie Fernando/Courtesy of the artist)

