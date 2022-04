Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 14:51 Hits: 0

Billy Joe Shaver could be a hero to someone even if they didn't give a fig about country music. But eventually, and somewhat inexplicably, Billy Joe Shaver did die, on October 28th 2020. Turns out, only his songs were immortal. But you can still see him.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/paying-a-visit-to-billy-joe-shaver/