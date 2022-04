Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 18:06 Hits: 3

Yung Lean goes full Joy Division by rapping over a brooding, fuzzy guitar line with the tonality of a Swedish Ian Curtis.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/04/08/1091725482/yung-lean-feat-fka-twigs-bliss