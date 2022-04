Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 19:12 Hits: 1

In a statement, Academy president David Rubin said Will Smith's behavior was unacceptable and harmful.

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/08/1091681181/the-academy-bans-will-smith-for-10-years-for-chris-rock-slap