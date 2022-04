Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 20:20 Hits: 1

As a child, the late artist Prince was interviewed about a teacher's strike in Minneapolis for a local news story. The rediscovered tape proves that even artists as big as Prince were kids once.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/08/1091769477/a-long-lost-tape-shows-the-artist-prince-back-when-he-was-another-kid-in-minneap