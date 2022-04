Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 08:46 Hits: 0

Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk, Japan's Mieko Kawakami are among the novelists on the International Booker Prize shortlist, which features a Hindi novel for the first time.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-dominate-2022-international-booker-shortlist/a-61404530?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf