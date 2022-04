Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 11:03 Hits: 1

The iconic British band reunited to record "Hey, Hey, Rise-Up!" in reaction to the war. The new single samples a Ukrainian musician now on the front line.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pink-floyd-write-first-song-in-28-years-for-ukraine/a-61405651?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf