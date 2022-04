Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 20:05 Hits: 1

The US actor has been barred from attending the glamorous Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles for 10 years after hitting comedian Chris Rock.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-smith-gets-10-year-oscars-ban-for-slapping-chris-rock/a-61415990?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf