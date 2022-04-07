International Folk Music Awards Finalists Announced

Category: Art/Music Hits: 1
Folk Alliance International has announced this year’s recipients and Best of 2021 nominees for the International Folk Music Awards. The live show, broadcast online, will be held on May 18 in Kansas City on opening night of FAI’s annual conference.
The Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awardrecipients:
Flaco Jiménez
The late Nanci Griffith
Swallow Hill Music
The People’s Voice Award:
Jason Mraz
Album of the Year nominees:
They’re Calling Me Home by Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah
Un Canto por México, Vol. 2 by Natalia Lafourcade
Outside Child by Allison Russell
The Fray by John Smith
Song of the Year nominees (sponsored by Yamaha):
“On Solid Ground” by Reggie Harris
“Painted Blue” by Sarah Jarosz
“We Believe You” by Diana Jones
“Call Me A Fool” by Valerie June
“Changemakers” by Crys Matthews
Artist of the Yearnominees:
The Longest Johns
Kalani Pe’a
Allison Russell
Arooj Aftab
John Francis Flynn
The Spirit of FolkAward recognizes people and organizations dedicated to preserving folk music. Recipients include:
Lilli Lewis – composer, producer, performing artist, and Louisiana Red Hot Records Vice President and Head of A&R.
Eugene Rodriguez of Los Cenzontles – musician, educator, and documentary producer.
Gaelynn Lea – NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, musician, and disability rights activist.
Erin Benjamin – Canadian Live Music Association President & CEO.
Amado Espinoza – Bolivian-American multi-instrumentalist, composer, and instrument maker.
Shain Shapiro – Sound Diplomacy founder.
Rising Tide Awardrecipient:
Mali Obomsawin (of the band Lula Wiles), journalist and founder and Executive Director of the Bomazeen Land Trust non-profit
Clearwater Award recognizes environmental stewardship and demonstrates public leadership in sustainable event production:
Planet Bluegrass
Winners are determined by the voting membership of FAI, and the ballot will remain open until April 15. Folk Alliance International (FAI) was founded in 1989 to connect folk music leaders aiming to sustain the community and genre. Today FAI is the leading international voice for folk music with a network of more than 3,000 members: a worldwide community of artists, agents, managers, labels, publicists, arts administrators, venues, festivals, and concert series presenters.
