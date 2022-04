Articles

Jazz Night profiles singer-songwriter, composer, guitarist and 2022 NEA Jazz Master Cassandra Wilson. Hear tracks from her expansive catalog and listen to stories about her inspiring musical path.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene)

