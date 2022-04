Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 April 2022

Pink Floyd's "Hey Hey Rise Up" features vocals by Boombox singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk; it's the band's first new original music since 1994's "Division Bell."

(Image credit: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

