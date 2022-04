Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

The last time Arlo McKinley released a record, the darn thing hauled off and won Saving Country Music's Album of the Year. All the more reason to not temper excitement that he's just announced his second album on John Prine's Oh Boy Records.

