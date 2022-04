Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 15:30 Hits: 1

Smith has written hits for Miley Cyrus and Garth Brooks, and was set to level up after two records of her own. Then, the pandemic hit. Now, she has a fresh perspective on her new, self-produced album.

(Image credit: Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/06/1091011680/on-high-caitlyn-smith-elevates-her-sound