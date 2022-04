Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:41 Hits: 0

Sheeran was accused of copying part of a 2015 song by Sami Switch in composing the hit track. He said the allegations were "baseless" and "damaging" to the music industry.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ed-sheeran-wins-shape-of-you-copyright-battle/a-61378320?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf