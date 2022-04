Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 13:33 Hits: 2

"Tin Drum" director Volker Schlöndorff's new film is about "alternative Nobel" winner Tony Rinaudo, an Australian scientist who helped reforest many parts of Africa's Sahel region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/documentary-the-forest-maker-portrays-a-reforestation-pioneer/a-61351798?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf