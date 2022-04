Articles

With every new Rammstein release comes a clever advertising campaign. Their new single, "Zick Zack" plays with the morbid appeal of a "botched" cosmetic surgery.

https://www.dw.com/en/new-rammstein-song-comments-on-plastic-surgery/a-61362200?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf