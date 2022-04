Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 16:04 Hits: 2

The Tesla CEO has criticized Twitter in the past, questioning if the platform was truly committed to free speech. Now, Musk says he will make "significant" changes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/elon-musk-joins-twitter-s-board-pledges-to-improve-company/a-61369786?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf