Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 17:27 Hits: 1

If it wasn't for "the slap," the biggest story in all of entertainment last week would have been Eric Church choosing to cancel his sold-out show on Saturday, April 2nd at San Antonio’s AT&T Center so he could watch the Duke Blue Devils take on his North Carolina Tar Heels.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/travis-tritt-aint-buying-eric-churchs-cancellation-excuse/