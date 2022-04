Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 17:30 Hits: 3

Alsop talks about the rejection she faced on the way to becoming the first woman to lead a major American orchestra, the Baltimore Symphony. She's now the subject of a new documentary, The Conductor.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/04/1090802924/conductor-marin-alsop-talks-about-the-joys-and-challenges-of-leading-an-orchestr