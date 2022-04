Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022

Denzel Curry released his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, on March 25. Ambitious to a fault, he delivers introspective meditations over eclectic, but warm, productions.

(Image credit: Adrian Villagomez/Courtesy of the artist)

