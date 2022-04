Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 20:54 Hits: 3

Eric Church cancelled his sold-out show at San Antonio's AT&T Center for Saturday, April 2nd earlier this week so he could personally attend the Duke Blue Devils taking on Church's North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Basketball Final Four game on the same day.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/eric-church-plans-free-makeup-show-for-san-antonio/