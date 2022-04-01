Delbert McClinton Revitalizes ’50s Drinking Anthem ‘One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 15:45 Hits: 3

The “Godfather of Americana Music” is bringing the boogie to 2022 with his latest single “One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer.”

Originally made famous by Amos Millburn (‘53) and John Lee Hooker (‘66), the iconic drinking anthem is soulfully reinvented today by 81-year-old living legend Delbert McClinton. With his smooth, charming voice backed by bouncy piano and his signature honky tonk blues sound, McClinton brings an energetic sense of nostalgia as he takes on one of his lifelong favorite tunes and reflects on a six-decade career like no other.

From his early Fort Worth days to becoming one of the most celebrated guests on Saturday Night Live and Austin City Limits, McClinton has collaborated with everyone from Emmylou Harris to the Beatles to Etta James. The blues and soul rocker was among the first to lay the groundwork for the collision of Texas and Tennessee music, creating his own genre in a melting pot of American culture that would inspire generations to come.

Although he recently announced his retirement from touring, McClinton will return on May 13th with his 27th studio album Outdated Emotion. The record symbolizes a full-circle moment for the “Texas Treasure” (Houston Press) as he celebrates his coming-of-age musical heroes and performs the country, jazz, blues, and swing tunes that have inspired his career the most.

Co-produced with Kevin McKendree at The Rock House in Franklin, TN, the tracklist includes a Ray Charles tribute, Hank Williams’ country classics complete with steel guitar and fiddle, and Little Richard’s 1956 rock and roll ballad “Long Tall Sally.” The 16-song collection marks a return to McClinton’s roots and offers listeners a backstage pass to some of the most significant musical moments in American history.

