Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 16:02 Hits: 4

Rich, lush background vocals, glistening piano and simple drums provide the perfect canvas for surrendering to divine timing.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/04/01/1090062035/alex-isley-and-jack-dine-such-a-thing