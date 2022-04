Articles

Last year, three of the five nominees in the Grammys' children's music category withdrew their names from consideration, outraged the list was all-white. But the slate is very different this year.

(Image credit: Chris Charles; Lissa Hahn; Dominick Williams; Carson Sargent)

